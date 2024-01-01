Free MAC- GDL Silver Label FSE (2g)

by Green Dot Labs
HybridTHC —CBD —
Customize your dabbing experience with our rocks and sauce live resin finish, featuring THCa crystals in an aromatic terpene sauce.

About Green Dot Labs Silver Label Extracts:
Experience the unmatched flavors and effects of premium live resin at a more affordable price point. Produced using material sourced from leading Colorado cultivators as well as GDL's own grow, Silver Label Live Resin is produced by Green Dot Labs' team of extraction experts using the same meticulous techniques as our coveted Black Label extracts.

Free Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Miracle Alien Cookies and Freezeland. This strain is a flower product from EastCann, a brand that offers premium cannabis products grown in Nova Scotia. Free Mac is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Free Mac effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Free Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by EastCann, Free Mac features flavors like floral, exotic, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Free Mac typically ranges from $30-$40 per eighth. Free Mac is a rare and potent hybrid that combines the best of both worlds. It has a sweet and exotic floral scent that will make you feel like you’re in a tropical paradise. It produces a balanced and blissful high that will melt away your worries and uplift your mood. Free Mac is a great strain for enjoying a relaxing and happy time or easing your body and mind. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Free Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.
