Free MAC- GDL Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge (1g)
Free Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Miracle Alien Cookies and Freezeland. This strain is a flower product from EastCann, a brand that offers premium cannabis products grown in Nova Scotia. Free Mac is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Free Mac effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Free Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by EastCann, Free Mac features flavors like floral, exotic, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Free Mac typically ranges from $30-$40 per eighth. Free Mac is a rare and potent hybrid that combines the best of both worlds. It has a sweet and exotic floral scent that will make you feel like you’re in a tropical paradise. It produces a balanced and blissful high that will melt away your worries and uplift your mood. Free Mac is a great strain for enjoying a relaxing and happy time or easing your body and mind. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Free Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.