Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Green Dot Labs

Green Dot Labs

Fuzzy Navel Live Badder 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Fuzzy Navel effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!