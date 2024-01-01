Our 21st century Hashplants – the same flower we use to produce our Black Label concentrates, resin-rich and intensely flavorful. Produced with obsessive care at every step from cultivation, to a lengthy, meticulous cure, and delicate hand trimming.
Green Dot Labs' coveted Black Label line of Flower and Extracts reflects the very best of years of experience breeding, growing and extracting cannabis. With options ranging from connoisseur-grade dabs to pure live resin carts and connoisseur flower, Black Label products are grown and extracted by GDL, offering a vibrant, true-to-plant reflection of our exclusive 21st Century Hashplants.
At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.