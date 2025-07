Savory. Gas-soaked. Full-throttle mind melt. This is Dali. Green Dot Labs Flower is where the genetic artistry begins—masterfully bred and grown from elite genetics to deliver a rich, flavorful smoking experience that lingers long after the exhale. Hand-selected at peak resin and terpene expression, each bud showcases the full expression of its genetics: bold terpene flavor, rich aroma, and dialed-in effects.



About GDL

Green Dot Labs is Colorado’s legacy premium cannabis brand, leading the industry in flavor, innovation, and quality since 2014. Every product reflects our deep-rooted commitment to artistry, care, and genetic excellence—crafted through a four-phase system that transforms cannabis DNA into standout strains. With hundreds of cultivars across Flower, Live Resin, and Live Rosin, GDL is redefining the premium cannabis experience.

