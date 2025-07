Green Dot Labs’ Live Resin Badder is where expertly cultivated genetics meet high-performance extraction. Made from fresh frozen flower sourced from our extensive strain library, each batch is transformed into a smooth, terp-rich concentrate with a creamy, easy-to-dab texture. Rich in raw flavor and full-spectrum effects, this is bold, scoopable perfection—crafted for those who crave true-to-strain expression.



About GDL

Green Dot Labs is Colorado’s legacy premium cannabis brand, leading the industry in flavor, innovation, and quality since 2014. Every product reflects our deep-rooted commitment to artistry, care, and genetic excellence—crafted through a four-phase system that transforms cannabis DNA into standout strains. With hundreds of cultivars across Flower, Live Resin, and Live Rosin, GDL is redefining the premium cannabis experience.

