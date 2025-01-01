The OG live resin vape. Green Dot Labs’ Live Resin Cartridge is filled with 100% pure, terp-rich extract made from fresh frozen, in-house grown flower. No additives, no distillate—just big flavor, full-spectrum effects, and smooth, strain-specific vapor crafted for those who know great hash. The OG live resin vape. Green Dot Labs’ Live Resin Cartridge is filled with 100% pure, terp-rich extract made from fresh frozen, in-house grown flower. No additives, no distillate—just big flavor, full-spectrum effects, and smooth, strain-specific vapor crafted for those who know great hash.



About GDL

Green Dot Labs is Colorado’s legacy premium cannabis brand, leading the industry in flavor, innovation, and quality since 2014. Every product reflects our deep-rooted commitment to artistry, care, and genetic excellence—crafted through a four-phase system that transforms cannabis DNA into standout strains. With hundreds of cultivars across Flower, Live Resin, and Live Rosin, GDL is redefining the premium cannabis experience.

