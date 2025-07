Green Dot Labs’ Live Resin Rolls fuse two award-winning formats into one unforgettable sesh. Featuring perfectly cured, resin-rich flower infused with terp-loaded, uncut live resin, these mini joints deliver explosive flavor, power, and full-body effects from the first hit.



About GDL

Green Dot Labs is Colorado’s legacy premium cannabis brand, leading the industry in flavor, innovation, and quality since 2014. Every product reflects our deep-rooted commitment to artistry, care, and genetic excellence—crafted through a four-phase system that transforms cannabis DNA into standout strains. With hundreds of cultivars across Flower, Live Resin, and Live Rosin, GDL is redefining the premium cannabis experience.

