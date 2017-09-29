Green Dot Labs’ Live Rosin Cartridge delivers the purest expression of the plant in a sleek, solventless vape. Made from cold-cured, first-press rosin extracted in-house with ice and water, each cart features bold, terp-rich flavor and smooth, strain-specific vapor. Precision-engineered hardware ensures every hit is clean, consistent, and true to the flower.



About GDL

Green Dot Labs is Colorado’s legacy premium cannabis brand, leading the industry in flavor, innovation, and quality since 2014. Every product reflects our deep-rooted commitment to artistry, care, and genetic excellence—crafted through a four-phase system that transforms cannabis DNA into standout strains. With hundreds of cultivars across Flower, Live Resin, and Live Rosin, GDL is redefining the premium cannabis experience.

