Powered by GDL, the Live Resin+ MiniRip 2g packs bold flavor, big clouds, and supercharged hits into a tiny but mighty all-in-one vape. Made with GDL-extracted live resin boosted with pure live resin distillate, MiniRip hits smooth so you can go hard—and always lives up to its mini form, max rips name.



Choose your flavor. Every strain falls into one of three vivid flavor categories based on dominant terpene expression:



Gas – Heady, skunky, fuel-forward strains that pack a punch.

Haze – Electric, zesty, and often uplifting. These lean bright, spicy, and cerebral.

Fruit – Sweet, juicy, and terp-heavy expressions with flavor-first appeal.



About GDL

Green Dot Labs is Colorado’s legacy premium cannabis brand, leading the industry in flavor, innovation, and quality since 2014. Every product reflects our deep-rooted commitment to artistry, care, and genetic excellence—crafted through a four-phase system that transforms cannabis DNA into standout strains. With hundreds of cultivars across Flower, Live Resin, and Live Rosin, GDL is redefining the premium cannabis experience.

