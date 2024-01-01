About this product
Gravy Train GDL Silver Label FSE (1g)
About this product
About this strain
Gravy Train is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Qrazy Train and Lazy Train. This strain is a rare and exclusive creation of Good Chemistry, a Colorado-based cannabis company that specializes in craft cannabis products. Gravy Train has a savory and spicy flavor that resembles a hearty gravy, with hints of skunk and diesel from its Qrazy Train parent. Gravy Train is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Gravy Train effects include happy, euphoric, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gravy Train when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, appetite loss, and nausea. Bred by Good Chemistry, Gravy Train features flavors like spicy/herbal, skunk, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gravy Train typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gravy Train, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.