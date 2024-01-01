About this product
Scotty 2 Hotty GDL Silver Label FSE (1g)
HybridTHC —CBD —
Scotty 2 Hotty is a blazing, indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Biscotti with Rainbow Chip. The effects of Scotty 2 Hotty are believed to be relaxing and euphoric, with the same tightly-packed olive and fern green buds of its Cookies family parents. Reviewers on Leafly say Scotty 2 Hotty makes them feel focused, relaxed and quite hungry. Scotty 2 Hotty can test as high as 29% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, for a sweet but gassy aroma and flavor of vanilla and notes of diesel. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain for stress and moderate pain. The original breeder of Scotty 2 Hotty is Exotic Genetix.
