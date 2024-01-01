Goldmember GDL Silver Label FSE (2g)

by Green Dot Labs
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Customize your dabbing experience with our rocks and sauce live resin finish, featuring THCa crystals in an aromatic terpene sauce.

About Green Dot Labs Silver Label Extracts:
Experience the unmatched flavors and effects of premium live resin at a more affordable price point. Produced using material sourced from leading Colorado cultivators as well as GDL's own grow, Silver Label Live Resin is produced by Green Dot Labs' team of extraction experts using the same meticulous techniques as our coveted Black Label extracts.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Goldmember effects are mostly calming.

    Goldmember potency is higher THC than average.

Goldmember is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Banana Larry and Golden Retriever. This strain is a flower product from Smyth Cannabis Co., a brand that offers high-quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more. Goldmember is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Goldmember effects include relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Goldmember when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and stress. Bred by Thunderfudge, Goldmember features flavors like gassy, banana, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Goldmember typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Goldmember is a funky and fruity hybrid that combines the sour and gassy aromas of its parent strains. It has a gassy and banana smell that will make you feel like you’re at a movie theater. It produces a balanced and blissful high that will relax your body and stimulate your creativity. Goldmember is a great strain for enjoying a smooth and tasty time or easing your pain and depression. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Goldmember, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Green Dot Labs
At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.
