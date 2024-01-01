About this product
Tres Leches GDL Silver Label FSE (2g)
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
Tres Leches is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Koolato with Cookies and Cream. This strain produces uplifting and energetic effects and pairs well with productive activities like creative thinking or simply getting your chores done. Tres Leches features an aromatic floral flavor profile with subtle notes of cinnamon, citrus, and lavender. Medical marijuana patients choose Tres Leches to relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, stress, and fatigue. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Tres Leches - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of your experience.
