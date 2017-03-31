About this product
Chemmy Jones GDL Silver Label Live Badder (1g)
HybridTHC 18%CBD 1%
About this strain
Chemmy Jones, also known as "Chem Jones" and "Chemdog Jones," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Connoisseur Genetics . Chemmy Jones is made by uniting genetics from Chemdawg and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Leafly reviewers tell us that Chemmy Jones’s effects include feeling energetic, uplifted, and happy. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.
