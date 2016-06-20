About this product
Pie Face GDL Silver Label Live Badder (1g)
Now this is a pie any cannabis connoisseur would happily get slapped upside the face with! Pie Face, also known as "Pie Face OG" and "Pie Face OG Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Face Off OG. Originally bred by Archive Seed Bank, Pie Face radiates a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both of its parents. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pie Face, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.