Motor Breath GDL Silver Label Live Badder (1g)

by Green Dot Labs
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Enjoy the rich, smooth consistency connoisseurs love at an affordable price point​. Live Badder is whipped immediately after extraction achieve 100% purity and a silky, homogenous texture​ that is similar to a wet cake batter.

About Green Dot Labs Silver Label Extracts:
Experience the unmatched flavors and effects of premium live resin at a more affordable price point. Produced using material sourced from leading Colorado cultivators as well as GDL's own grow, Silver Label Live Resin is produced by Green Dot Labs' team of extraction experts using the same meticulous techniques as our coveted Black Label extracts.

About this strain

Motor Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This strain is a gassy and potent strain that will make you feel like you’re running on high-octane fuel. Motor Breath is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Motor Breath effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Motor Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Pisces Genetics, Motor Breath features flavors like diesel, chemical and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Motor Breath typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel relaxed, euphoric, and happy, Motor Breath might be the one for you. This strain has a pungent and skunky flavor that will make your nose burn and your eyes water. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Motor Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Green Dot Labs
Green Dot Labs
Shop products
At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.
Notice a problem?Report this item