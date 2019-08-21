Ice Cream Cake GDL Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge (1g)

by Green Dot Labs
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Experience pure live resin in an affordable, convenient 510-thread cart. Produced using quality material from Colorado's best growers, the live resin in Green Dot Labs' Silver Label Cartridge is extracted using the same meticulous, weeks-long extraction as our signature Black Label Live Resin Cartridges. Silver Label Live Resin Cartridges contain absolutely no added cutting agents, distillate, CO2 oil, or fake terps of any kind.

About Green Dot Labs Silver Label Extracts:
Experience the unmatched flavors and effects of premium live resin at a more affordable price point. Produced using material sourced from leading Colorado cultivators as well as GDL's own grow, Silver Label Live Resin is produced by Green Dot Labs' team of extraction experts using the same meticulous techniques as our coveted Black Label extracts.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

Green Dot Labs
At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.
