Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Green Dot Labs

Green Dot Labs

Gunslinger Remix Live Badder 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Gunslinger effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
22% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!