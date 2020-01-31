About this strain
Gunslinger was created by Greenpoint Seeds by crossing Starfighter and Stardawg, two potent powerhouses. This indica-dominant hybrid has dark purple buds with light green accents that shoot its bag appeal through the roof. The aroma is diverse depending on the phenotype, with some plants exuding creamy, cherry, and gummy candy fragrances, and others leaning toward diesel, skunk, and petrol.
Gunslinger effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
55% of people say it helps with insomnia
PTSD
44% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
