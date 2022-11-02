Green Dot Labs cartridges are filled with pure, undiluted live resin extracted from living cannabis plants. The oil in Green Dot Labs' cartridges consist solely of the cannabis plant’s naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids. They do not add any additional ingredients to the live resin in our cartridges, including diluents like propylene glycol, polyethylene glycol 400, vegetable glycerin, MCT, and Vitamin E acetate; potency and viscosity-enhancing cannabis distillate or CO2 oil; or terpenes derived from any source other than the mother plant.