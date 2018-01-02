Our signature Black Label extracts are bred, grown and extracted in-house. Black Label concentrates feature rare and exclusive varietals from our in-house genetics library, one of the largest in the world. These 150+ strains are the result of years of obsessive genetic sleuthing and careful breeding to select and develop varietals for resin production, terpene and cannabinoid content, and exciting flavor profiles. Each plant is cultivated without non-organic pesticides using proprietary methods that maximize resin production and is flash frozen at harvest to preserve peak terpene and cannabinoid content. The resulting award-winning whole-plant oils reflect of our passion for pure, distinctive expressions of cannabis.