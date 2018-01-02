About this strain
Morning Glory by Barney’s Farm is a sativa-dominant hybrid steeped in fundamental genetics. Morning Glory is a cross of Afghani, Hawaiian, and Skunk, and inherits flavorful terpenes from each parent. This strain’s aroma has been described as spicy with notes of lemon and sandalwood. The plant grows fat, resinous colas ideal for extraction while the overall plant structure remains manageable. Morning Glory’s stimulating physical effects and conversent mental state make it a perfect cut to enjoy amongst friends.
Morning Glory effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
70% of people report feeling creative
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
