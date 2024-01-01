About this product
Motor Breath GDL Silver Label FSE (1g)
Motor Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This strain is a gassy and potent strain that will make you feel like you’re running on high-octane fuel. Motor Breath is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Motor Breath effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Motor Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Pisces Genetics, Motor Breath features flavors like diesel, chemical and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Motor Breath typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel relaxed, euphoric, and happy, Motor Breath might be the one for you. This strain has a pungent and skunky flavor that will make your nose burn and your eyes water. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Motor Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.