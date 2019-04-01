About this strain
Crossing Sweet Diesel and California Orange gets you G13 Labs’ Peach Puree, a hybrid with a 2:1 CBD to THC ratio. Celebrated for having a great terpene profile, this strain offers fruity citrus and sweet cream flavors that will blanket your senses. Peach Puree is a great choice for people looking for a potentially calm high that may also be uplifting and engaging.
Peach Puree effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
