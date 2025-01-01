Powered by GDL, the Live Resin+ Cartridge delivers bold flavor, boosted effects, and high-performance vapor at an affordable price point. Crafted from GDL-extracted live resin and enhanced with cannabis distillate, this expertly blended cart is sourced from carefully vetted Colorado cultivators and extracted with precision. Smooth, strong, and strain-specific—this is community-grown cannabis, elevated by GDL standards.



About GDL

Green Dot Labs is Colorado’s legacy premium cannabis brand, leading the industry in flavor, innovation, and quality since 2014. Every product reflects our deep-rooted commitment to artistry, care, and genetic excellence—crafted through a four-phase system that transforms cannabis DNA into standout strains. With hundreds of cultivars across Flower, Live Resin, and Live Rosin, GDL is redefining the premium cannabis experience.

