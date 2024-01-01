About this product
Palate: Orange and Lemon Rainbows
Featuring a wide spectrum of light-presenting microns (70μ - 159μ) from fresh frozen plants for a richer, deeper expression of our most outstanding cultivars, this live rosin finish is produced in extremely limited quanities and boasts the loudest nose of any solventless extract we offer. A lengthy, labor-intense finishing process yields ultrafine THCA diamonds suspended in a thick, translucent sauce-like terpene solution. Store sealed in the refrigerato and bring to room temperature before dabbing.
About Green Dot Labs Blue Label:
Like our long-coveted Black Label Live Resin line, Blue Label Live Rosin is grown and extracted in house. It is our ultra-premium artisnal offering for hash connoisseurs. Our small-batch extract uses ancient hashmaking techniques, modernized with innovative refinement equipment for a next level indulgence.
About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:
Green Dot Labs' lineup of custom-branded strains highlights the best of our in-house breeding program with custom-designed artwork that brings our most distinctive strains to life.
ROYGBIV Orange GDL Blue Label Live Rosin Jam (1g)
About this brand
Green Dot Labs
At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.
