Palate: Orange and Lemon Rainbows



Featuring a wide spectrum of light-presenting microns (70μ - 159μ) from fresh frozen plants for a richer, deeper expression of our most outstanding cultivars, this live rosin finish is produced in extremely limited quanities and boasts the loudest nose of any solventless extract we offer. A lengthy, labor-intense finishing process yields ultrafine THCA diamonds suspended in a thick, translucent sauce-like terpene solution. Store sealed in the refrigerato and bring to room temperature before dabbing.



About Green Dot Labs Blue Label:

Like our long-coveted Black Label Live Resin line, Blue Label Live Rosin is grown and extracted in house. It is our ultra-premium artisnal offering for hash connoisseurs. Our small-batch extract uses ancient hashmaking techniques, modernized with innovative refinement equipment for a next level indulgence.



About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:

Green Dot Labs' lineup of custom-branded strains highlights the best of our in-house breeding program with custom-designed artwork that brings our most distinctive strains to life.

read more