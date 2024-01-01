Featuring Green Dot Labs’ ultra-premium Black Label Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin Badder hand-rolled with care by Red Roots Rolling Co., every Hash Hole in this limited collaborative release is an expression of a shared commitment to excellence and passion for the plant.
This single-strain release features GDL's meaty, savory branded strain standout A5 Wagyu (Downshift x Candy Cake) with 2 grams of whole nug Black Label Flower surrounding a .6 gram Blue Label Live Rosin Badder core. Each Hash Hole is rolled with the finest components available, including a wooden crutch with hand-rolled filter tip, Elements papers, and a custom Red Roots Rolling Co. cigar band.
At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.