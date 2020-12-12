About this strain
Crossing Organkid OG-kush 2003 and an unknown kush, Black Label is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group. It has a pine and lemony scent with dense resinous buds. Black Label is great for winding down at the end of the evening as its fast-acting high helps sedate both body and mind.
Black Label effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Eye pressure
50% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!