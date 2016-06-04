Loading…
UK Cheese Live Resin 1g

by Green Dot Labs
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

UK Cheese

UK Cheese, also known as "Cognitiva," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain and phenotype of Skunk #1. This strain provides energetic, euphoric effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation. Medical marijuana patients choose UK Cheese to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia and inflammation. This strain features a flavor profile that is unique, with undertones of berry and spicy cheese. Growers say UK Cheese has dense nugs that are light green and coated in orange hairs. This strain was originally cultivated in the early 1990s by a UK collective group known as “Exodus”; as a result, this strain is also known as Exodus Cheese.

UK Cheese effects

Reported by real people like you
419 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Green Dot Labs
Acquiring exclusive genetics that cannot be found elsewhere, organically growing extraordinary plants, selecting strains that will translate well into cannabis extracts, and extracting the flowers safely and responsibly.

We're committed to using the safest, most responsible extraction methods possible in our state-of-the-art laboratory. We respect the environment, our employees, and our consumers and we have gone to great lengths to ensure the wellbeing of all.

We reclaim 100% of the hydrocarbon gases used in the extraction process. That means virtually NO gases are released into the environment, NO gases are exposed to our employees, and NO gases remain in the final product. This is not your typical, mysterious butane hash oil.

Our extraction lab was custom built for making cannabis extracts and nothing else. We collaborated extensively with a certified industrial hygienist and a professional engineer in the design and construction of our extraction lab.