The founder of Green Dragon Farms is a longtime grower who has been caring for and harvesting cannabis since 2005. He was inspired to begin growing cannabis out of necessity. Finding premium flowers was difficult to near impossible, and as the old saying goes, “if you want something done right, you’ll have to do it yourself.”



Today, Green Dragon Farms makes it possible for patients and enthusiasts alike to cultivate and enjoy the finest strains of flower.



There are few facilities quite like Green Dragon Farms, and their uniqueness isn’t just the scale of their garden, it's the quality of their clones. Green Dragon Farms master growers carefully tend to their mother plants and provide the best cuts of fully feminized cannabis. For clones with superior genetics look no further than Green Dragon Farms.



Green Dragon Farms offers a myriad of strain varieties derived from the healthiest and most stable mother plants. Folks can’t get enough of their San Fernando Valley OG clones or flowers. This phenotype of OG Kush provides a large yield with buds blanketed in trichomes. Find the strain you love and bring those buds to life with Green Dragon Farms.

Adult-Use Mfg. C12-0000243-LIC

