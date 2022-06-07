About this product
Our premium indoor flower is cultivated with the most care and attention to detail to produce the highest quality of nugs. At Green Dragon we believe in "Quality Over Everything".
About this brand
Green Dragon - Brand
History
The founder of Green Dragon Farms is a longtime grower who has been caring for and harvesting cannabis since 2005. He was inspired to begin growing cannabis out of necessity. Finding premium flowers was difficult to near impossible, and as the old saying goes, “if you want something done right, you’ll have to do it yourself.”
Today, Green Dragon Farms makes it possible for patients and enthusiasts alike to cultivate and enjoy the finest strains of flower.
Process
There are few facilities quite like Green Dragon Farms, and their uniqueness isn’t just the scale of their garden, it's the quality of their clones. Green Dragon Farms master growers carefully tend to their mother plants and provide the best cuts of fully feminized cannabis. For clones with superior genetics look no further than Green Dragon Farms.
Products
Green Dragon Farms offers a myriad of strain varieties derived from the healthiest and most stable mother plants. Folks can’t get enough of their San Fernando Valley OG clones or flowers. This phenotype of OG Kush provides a large yield with buds blanketed in trichomes. Find the strain you love and bring those buds to life with Green Dragon Farms.
State License
Adult-Use Mfg. C12-0000243-LIC
Adult-Use Cultivation C12-0000243-LIC
Medical Retail C12-0000243-LIC
Adult-Use Retail C12-0000243-LIC
Microbusiness C12-0000243-LIC
