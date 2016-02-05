Green Dragon Extracts
2:1 In The Pines Cartridge 1g
SativaTHC 5%CBD 10%
In The Pines effects
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
51% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
25% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
