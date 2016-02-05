Loading…
Logo for the brand Green Dragon Extracts

Green Dragon Extracts

2:1 In The Pines Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 5%CBD 10%

In The Pines effects

Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
51% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
25% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
