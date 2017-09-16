Green Dragon Extracts
CBD Critical Mass Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 6%CBD 9%
CBD Critical Mass effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!