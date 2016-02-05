About this strain
From Aficionado Seeds comes In The Pines, a sativa-dominant strain bred by crossing Pineapple Thai, Master Kush, and Pineapple. Tropical fruity flavors activate on the inhale and usher in this sativa’s invigorating, active effects. Clear creativity comes alive as the senses sharpen, making In The Pines the perfect companion strain for hobbies and productive afternoons.
