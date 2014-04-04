Green Dragon Extracts
Critical Mass CO2 Cartridge 1g
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Critical Mass effects
583 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
