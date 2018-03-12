Grape Jelly Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Grape Jelly effects
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
