Logo for the brand Green Dragon Extracts

Green Dragon Extracts

Grape Jelly Cartridge 1g

HybridTHC CBD

Grape Jelly effects

Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
