About this strain
Jager, also known as "Jagermeister," "Jager Kush," and "JGR" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing LA Confidential and Blue Dream. This strain produces full-body effects that are relaxing but not sedating. Jager tastes and smells like black licorice. This strain was named after the dark acloholic beverage from Germany. Jager is best enjoyed during the evening hours.
Jager effects
Reported by real people like you
241 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Dragon Extracts
Harnessing the unique spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes of each strain from each harvest, Green Dragon Extracts crafts premium CO2 oils and distillates for those who want to experience the pure power of the plant.
Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained.
Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent.
Our products come in dabble syringe, 1/2 gram disposables, and 1 full gram cartridges. Our products are also offered as a C02 extract and also a distillate.
Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained.
Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent.
Our products come in dabble syringe, 1/2 gram disposables, and 1 full gram cartridges. Our products are also offered as a C02 extract and also a distillate.