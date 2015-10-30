About this strain
Poochie Love from Archive Seed Bank is a 70% sativa strain that descends from the ever-so-tasteful Dog Shit and Face Off OG. The Dog Shit parent is famous for its, um, “novel” smell that gave this strain its name, but Poochie Love came out smelling a bit more like earthy and herbal spice. Where Poochie Love really shines, however, is in its powerful but motivating euphoria. Stimulating creative and social energy, Poochie Love is the perfect companion strain for busy days in which a functional mind is paramount.
Poochie Love effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
71% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Dragon Extracts
Harnessing the unique spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes of each strain from each harvest, Green Dragon Extracts crafts premium CO2 oils and distillates for those who want to experience the pure power of the plant.
Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained.
Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent.
Our products come in dabble syringe, 1/2 gram disposables, and 1 full gram cartridges. Our products are also offered as a C02 extract and also a distillate.
Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained.
Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent.
Our products come in dabble syringe, 1/2 gram disposables, and 1 full gram cartridges. Our products are also offered as a C02 extract and also a distillate.