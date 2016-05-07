About this strain
SnowLAnd, also known as "Snowland," is a limited edition release from DNA Genetics. SnowLAnd is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Snowcap and LA Confidential. Snowland was created in an attempt to tame the huge size of Snowcap while still producing large yields of potent, highly-resinous flowers. Most phenotypes are compact indica-like plants with extremely dense buds and flavors ranging from fruit to diesel to sandalwood. Reports indicate that SnowLAnd is very strong with a long lasting, balanced high.
SnowLAnd effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
23% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Dragon Extracts
Harnessing the unique spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes of each strain from each harvest, Green Dragon Extracts crafts premium CO2 oils and distillates for those who want to experience the pure power of the plant.
Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained.
Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent.
Our products come in dabble syringe, 1/2 gram disposables, and 1 full gram cartridges. Our products are also offered as a C02 extract and also a distillate.
Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained.
Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent.
Our products come in dabble syringe, 1/2 gram disposables, and 1 full gram cartridges. Our products are also offered as a C02 extract and also a distillate.