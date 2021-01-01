About this product

These hemp CBD oils are blended with vegetable glycerine making it perfect for taking orally or as a CBD vape. Browse our full selection of CBD oil products and order yours today!



Experience the greatness of mother nature with our all natural CBD hemp oil.



Green Garden Golds™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil Benefits:

You can experience relief from lifes everyday stresses and anxiety.

It helps provide alleviation from your chronic pain symptoms.

It can enable a healthy recovery from exercise.

CBD products aid in receiving a sense of calmness and focus.

Our CBD oil can be consumed or vaped due to its vegetable glycerin and hemp oil makeup.

— Our CBD oil is cultivated from the finest natural hemp grown in Colorado.



— It is the highest quality of full spectrum hemp extract provided by Mother Nature.



— This CBD hemp oil is packed with terpenes, phytochemicals, and is rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9.



— Our CBD hemp extract provides the full entourage effect, allowing our CBD products to effectively bind to your CB1 and CB2 receptors within the endocannabinoid system.



Directions:

It is best your CBD hemp oil be kept refrigerated, but it is not required. The dosage amount can vary depending on your CBD needs. Most users swallow 15 drops in each use or more, as desired. The amount of full spectrum hemp extract oil taken on a daily basis can vary greatly. It can be taken anytime day or night, but preferably after a meal. These CBD oil drops can be taken directly or mixed into your favorite beverage, like a smoothie. The taste is naturally strong, so if you find you don’t prefer it, we recommend you try our CBD capsules. Our hemp oil is safe for vaping too being composed of its composition of vegetable glycerin infused with CBD hemp oil.



Note to our customers:

Consult your doctor or a licensed physician before taking any new dietary supplements. Use is intended for 18 years or older.



Product Description

1 fl oz / 30ml glass tincture (1000mg)

.5 fl oz / 15 ml glass tincture (100mg-500mg)

CBD included – 1000mg, 500mg, 300mg, & 100mg tinctures

Organic hemp CO2 extracted

Phytomolecules

Terpenes

Amino acids