Day Serum starts out with an air of fresh Spearmint and peppery Ginger, to which lively Eucalyptus and exotic Clove Bud oils are added. Rosehips SeedOil, the “Aloe Vera of the Chilean Andes” lends a soothing quality, combined with Broccoli Seed Oil, for use in treating inflammatory diseases. Broccoli Seed Oil is soothing and emollient in its own right, providing a refreshing and smooth base for a nutrient-packed serum to start your Day.



• *CBD Included 75mg



• Anti Wrinkle



• Moisturizes



• Anti Inflammatory