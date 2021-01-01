Green Garden Gold
About this product
• 2 oz in Squeezable Tube
• *Phytomolecules, *CBD included - 75mg
• Organic hemp CO2 extracted
• Peppermint/Vanilla Scented
• Fast Absorbing
• Fast Acting
• For Joints, Muscles, or Nerves
• Use on desired area of the body
