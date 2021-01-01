Loading…
Green Garden Gold

Hemp Oil - Coconut Oil - Body Massage Cream

About this product

• 2 oz in Squeezable Tube

• *Phytomolecules, *CBD included - 75mg

• Organic hemp CO2 extracted

• Peppermint/Vanilla Scented

• Fast Absorbing

• Fast Acting

• For Joints, Muscles, or Nerves

• Use on desired area of the body
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!