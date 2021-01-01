Green Garden Gold
About this product
Our Green Garden Gold CBD salve cream features 75mg of organic hemp CO2 extracted CBD. This amazing cream is perfect for the relief of pain in joints, muscles, or nerves. Simply apply to the desired area of the body and let the magic happen. With 100 percent coconut oil, natural beeswax, and vanilla, it’s great for your skin too. Order yours today!
Part of our CBD Pain Creams product line, this CBD salve with 75mg of hemp extracted CBD is perfect for the relief of pain in joints, muscles, or nerves.
Green Garden Gold’s “Good Day” CBD Oil Salve Benefits:
Part of our CBD Pain Creams product line, its compatible with any and all other Green Garden Gold products.
Our Green Garden Gold CBD salve cream features 75mg of organic hemp CO2 extracted CBD.
This amazing cream is perfect for the relief of pain in joints, muscles, or nerves.
With 100 percent coconut oil, natural beeswax, and vanilla, it’s great for your skin too.
Directions: Simply apply to the desired area of the body and let the magic happen.
Product Description:
2 oz jar of CBD salve cream
CBD included – 75mg
Phytomolecules
Organic hemp CO2 extracted
Vanilla-scented
Amino acids, sugars, vitamins, pigments
100 percent organic coconut oil
100 percent natural beeswax
100 percent pure vanilla, hemp oil
