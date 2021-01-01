About this product

Our Green Garden Gold CBD salve cream features 75mg of organic hemp CO2 extracted CBD. This amazing cream is perfect for the relief of pain in joints, muscles, or nerves. Simply apply to the desired area of the body and let the magic happen. With 100 percent coconut oil, natural beeswax, and vanilla, it’s great for your skin too. Order yours today!



Green Garden Gold’s “Good Day” CBD Oil Salve Benefits:

Directions: Simply apply to the desired area of the body and let the magic happen.



Product Description:

2 oz jar of CBD salve cream

CBD included – 75mg

Phytomolecules

Organic hemp CO2 extracted

Vanilla-scented

Amino acids, sugars, vitamins, pigments

100 percent organic coconut oil

100 percent natural beeswax

100 percent pure vanilla, hemp oil