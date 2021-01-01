Loading…
Green Garden Gold

Med Pac 2000mg Hemp Oil in MCT Coconut OIl

Introducing our Med Pac Hemp Oil line with our newest formulated oil blended with an MCT Coconut Oil that has zero separation with added health benefits from the Coconut Oil.

• Highest strength tincture

• 4 fl oz / 120 ml glass tincture

• *Phytomolecules, *CBD included - 2000mg

• Terpenes

• MCT Coconut Oil

• Organic hemp CO2 extracted

• Amino acids
