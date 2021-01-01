About this product

Sleepyhead Lavender is the dominant essential oil, to which floral Geranium Oil has been added and Wild Chamomile for it's woody herbal sweetness, so as not to confuse your nose with the scent that your great-grandmother might have favored. The Major emollient oil is Broccoli Seed, balanced with lighter bodied oils that are bursting with vitamins and minerals such as A1, B1, B2, and Niacin. Oat kernel oil enhances oxidative stability and absorb UV rays, while phytochemicals that reduce skin irritation and redness are wonderfully present. So while the body is sleeping, these emollient oils caress, soothe and nurture the skin.



• *CBD Included 75mg



• Anti Wrinkle



• Moisturizes



• Anti Inflammatory