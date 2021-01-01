About this product

Premium 2.5" Aluminum herb grinder. Each grinder has 50 sharp teeth which grounds your herb of your choice into fine and even amounts when twisted. We have perfected our grinder. Too much teeth makes your herb into powder, not enough teeth, why bother using a grinder then? The grinder is held together with some nice earth magnets. Each grinder comes with a spill-proof magnet which helps minimize the chance of your lid opening up in the event of your grinder falling out of your hand. The magnet helps keep the lid sealed and shut. Pollen catcher Our Pollen catcher on our grinder has been carefully selected. It maximizes the right amount of pollen. Not like the other's where you open the last compartment to find out there’s barley anything in there! BORING! Free Scraper Our grinder wouldn't be completed without the free pollen scraper. The grinder is made with CNC technology, which in other words means its been carefully engineered so all the parts work seamlessly. Our grinder also has no paint!

