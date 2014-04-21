Loading…
Cookies and Cream 3.6g 6-Pack

by Green Haven
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.

Cookies and Cream effects

476 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
