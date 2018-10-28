Loading…
Where's My Bike Pre-rolls 3.6g 6-pack

by Green Haven
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Where's My Bike

Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.  

33 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Green Haven
Green Haven