Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

250mg CBD Body Butter

by Green Hearted Goodness
Product rating:

About this product

This CBD Body Butter Is made in small batches using 99.4% pure CBD Isolate Crystals. Soothe away your aches and pains and leave your skin nourished and soft!
Ingredients: Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Pure CBD Isolate, Essential Oils(Peppermint, Clove Bud, Wintergreen, Helichrysum)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Green Hearted Goodness
Green Hearted Goodness
Shop products
Offering a variety CBD products!