About this strain
Blackberry Diesel is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Plushberry. This sativa mainly takes after its Sour Diesel parent, inheriting that signature fuel aroma and potently blissful cerebral effects. Its tangy flavor is sweetened by the ripe berry flavors of its Plushberry parent. Tinted with lavender and purple hues, Blackberry Diesel is almost as pleasant to the eyes as it is to the nose.
Blackberry Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
